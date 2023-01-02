Diversified LLC Sells 709,098 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Diversified LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,098 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

