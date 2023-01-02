Diversified LLC Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,533 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get Franklin Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLBL opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.