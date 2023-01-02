Diversified LLC Sells 148,397 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,397 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.76. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $154.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

