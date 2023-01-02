iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $113.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78.

