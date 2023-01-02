Diversified LLC Makes New $538,000 Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Diversified LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $209,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.56 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.