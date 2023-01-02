Mendel Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 129,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SHE opened at $78.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $102.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.