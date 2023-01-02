T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 406.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGRW opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

