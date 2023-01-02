Diversified LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 9.3% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.14. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15.
