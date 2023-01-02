Mendel Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.55.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
