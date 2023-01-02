Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE LOW opened at $199.24 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.59. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.
About Lowe’s Companies
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
