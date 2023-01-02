EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Trimmed by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,094 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,668,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 73.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock opened at $129.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $88.29 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

