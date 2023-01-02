First United Bank & Trust Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

