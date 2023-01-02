First United Bank & Trust Sells 300 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $121.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $145.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,398 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

