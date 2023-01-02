iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.70 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

