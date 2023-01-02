Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $132.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $256.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

