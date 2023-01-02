Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $119.78 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $224.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $2,305,801.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,859.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $2,305,801.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,859.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,252 shares of company stock worth $26,484,122. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

