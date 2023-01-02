Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 0.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys stock opened at $319.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

