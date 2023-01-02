Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

