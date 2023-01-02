Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Decreased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 2.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 214,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,355,000 after buying an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $346.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.03. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

