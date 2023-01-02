First Merchants Corp Acquires 3,197 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,815 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,244,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 212,253 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Trading Down 0.3 %

FRME opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,174 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $140,576.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 24,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,085,142.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.