First Merchants Corp Has $4.33 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after buying an additional 406,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

