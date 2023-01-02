Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 317,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after acquiring an additional 314,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

