Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,404 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.89 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

