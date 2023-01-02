Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 4.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Shares of FDS stock opened at $401.21 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $488.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,150 shares of company stock worth $3,558,959. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

