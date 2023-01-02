The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 9.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 11.7% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 1.5 %

CLX opened at $140.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

