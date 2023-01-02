Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 1.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $62.25 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

