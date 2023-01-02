SkyOak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,798 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

