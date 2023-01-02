Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases 400 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 524,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $347.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average of $329.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

