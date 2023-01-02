Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,751,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,634,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Benchmark lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Further Reading

