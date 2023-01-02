Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 2,800 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34.

