Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,720 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SILJ opened at $10.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

