Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 2.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $96.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

