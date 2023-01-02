Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $44.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.