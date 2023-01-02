Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

