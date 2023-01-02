Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $179.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $256.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

