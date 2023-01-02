Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $96.61 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $96,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $351.55 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

