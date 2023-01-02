Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,187,000 after buying an additional 1,119,392 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24,735.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day moving average is $175.48. The stock has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

