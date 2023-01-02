Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 413 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.6% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $180.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

