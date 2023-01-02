KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New $418,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 469,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

