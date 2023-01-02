AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 469,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,111,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $285.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.