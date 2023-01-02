Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 491 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

