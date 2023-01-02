First Merchants Corp Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $244.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

