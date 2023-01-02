First Merchants Corp Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $238.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.18. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

