Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 53,639 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $223,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 24.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 65.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

CB opened at $220.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.52. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $223.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

