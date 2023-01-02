iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,324 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $315,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 90,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 49,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 258,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.