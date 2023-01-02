Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 969.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 917,150 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $135,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.29. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

