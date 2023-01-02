First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,572 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $37,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.41 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

