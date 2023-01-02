Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $68.12 Million Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,357 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.66% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $68,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

NYSE WMS opened at $81.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

