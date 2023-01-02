Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 168,410 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,410 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.34% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $83,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,362,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,187 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 227,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $73.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

