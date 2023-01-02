Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $74.80 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,032 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.47% of Jacobs Solutions worth $74,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of J opened at $120.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

